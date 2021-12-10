Midlothian Crimebeat November 29 - December 5

Stock Picture Michael Gillen.

DALKEITH:

On Thursday, December 2, police were informed of an incident on Newmills Road whereby a dog walker has been approached by an intoxicated man and given verbal abuse.

On Thursday, December 2, a man was seen to be vandalising a vehicle on Woodburn Drive.

On Friday, December 3, a shed was discovered to have been broken into in Stewart Grove, Danderhall.

On Saturday, December 4, a black Nissan Qashqi was stolen from Old Edinburgh Road.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Monday, November 29, police were made aware of youths trying to steal a moped on Saint Luke’s Way. The youths were interrupted and unsuccessful in taking the moped.

On Monday, November 29, police were called to Bogwood Court after persons were seen to be loitering in the area. The persons were traced in the area and made off from police. A theft was discovered from the Bogwood Court area and enquiries are ongoing into this.

On Wednesday, December 1, police were called to Sixth Street due to report of a shed being broken into and an electric bike stolen.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Monday, November 29, police were called to an address on Barleyknowe Lane in response to a disturbance. A 26 year old woman was charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

BONNYRIGG:

On Thursday, December 2, police were made aware of a report of a housebreaking with intent to steal at an address in High Street, Bonnyrigg.

LOANHEAD:

On Monday, November 29, police were called to business premises in Straiton Retail Park due to reports of a shoplifting. A 26 year old woman was traced and issued with a recorded police warning.

On Wednesday, December 1, police were called to business premises in Straiton in response to two women shoplifting. A police enquiry is ongoing.

On Sunday, December 5, a truck was found to have driven into a fence and traffic light on The Loan. Police attended and traced the driver who failed a roadside breath test. The 37 year old man was arrested and conveyed to custody. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, December 5, a vehicle was traced by police in Straiton Mains. The 32 year old male driver was found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested and a report was sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

PENICUIK:

Sometime between 8pm on Saturday, December 4, and 8am on Sunday, December 5, a house was entered in Friarton Gardens and a silver Honda CRV subsequently stolen from outside.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL:

On Wednesday, December 1, a minor road traffic collision occurred on the A6094 near Rosewell, where it was reported one of the drivers became abusive to the other and was deemed threatening. Police attended and issued the driver with a recorded police warning.

BILSTON: