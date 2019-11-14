Midlothian crimebeat November 4-10

This is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for November 4-10, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, November 4, officers were called to attend an address in the Woodburn Drive area of Dalkeith in relation to a noise complaint. A 42-year-old male was traced. He had been warned previously that evening and as a result he was charged with an offence under Section 54 of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982 and his noise making equipment was seized by officers. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Monday, November 4, officers were asked to attend at Lothian Road in Dalkeith in relation to a two vehicle collision. Officers traced both drivers. A 40-year-old male was charged with dangerous driving and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Wednesday, November 6, officers were called to attend at Tesco in Dalkeith in relation to a firework incident. An 18-year-old male was traced and charged with culpable and reckless conduct. He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

On Wednesday, November 6 officers were asked to attend in the area of Forth View Place in Dalkeith in relation to two men having broken into a property and made off. Two men aged 27 and 25 were traced and arrested. The 27-year-old man was charged with breach of bail curfew, attempted opening of a lock fast place and attempted HB with intent to steal. The 25-year-old man was charged with attempted opening of a lock fast place and attempted HB with intent to steal.

On Wednesday, November 6, officers were on patrol in Lauder Road in Dalkeith when they stopped a vehicle due to careless driving. A 32-year-old man was found to be driving. He was issued with an ASBO warning.

On Thursday, November 7, officers were on patrol in the Hardengreen area of Dalkeith when they viewed a vehicle to be driving without MOT. The vehicle was stopped and a 29-year-old woman was found to be driving. She was charged with having no MOT and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, November 7, officers were on patrol in the South Street area of Dalkeith when they were aware of a strong smell of cannabis. Upon the police vehicle slowing down a parked car sped off and officers pursued. The vehicle was stopped on Lauder Road and a 26-year-old man was found to be driving. Both the vehicle and occupants of the vehicle were searched and cannabis was recovered. The male was required to submit to a drugs wipe which returned a positive reading for cannabis. He was arrested and taken to a police station for the station procedure to be completed. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, November 8, officers attended an address in Woodburn Road in Dalkeith in relation to a disturbance. An 18-year-old male was traced and arrested and charged with domestic assault and vandalism and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Friday, November 8, officers were asked to attend an address in Cowden Crescent in Dalkeith in relation to threatening phone calls. Officers traced the 24-year-old man. He was arrested and charged with a communications offence. He was released from custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on November 18, and is also subject to special conditions.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Wednesday, November 6, officers were on patrol in the Chester Square area of Mayfield when they viewed a man driving who is known to not have a licence. The vehicle was stopped and the 19-year-old male driver traced. He was charged with having no MOT, no licence and no insurance. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The car was also seized by officers.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Tuesday, November 5, officers were asked to attend in the area of Vogrie Road in Gorebridge in relation to a youth on a motorbike. Officers attended and traced a 15-year-old male. He was charged with driving without a licence, no insurance, no MOT, not wearing a helmet. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The motorbike was also seized by officers.

On Tuesday, November 5, officers were on patrol in the Swan Crescent area of Gorebridge when they stopped a vehicle as it appeared to have numerous faults with it. A 30-year-old man was found to be driving. A traffic officer was requested to attend and check the vehicle. It was found to have numerous faults and one major defect. As a result the vehicle was issued with a prohibition.

On Sunday, November 10, officers attended in the Braeside Road South area of Gorebridge after a hit and run vehicle collision. Officers attended and traced the vehicle in question and thereafter traced the 44-year-old male driver. The man failed the roadside breath test, was arrested and taken to Dalkeith Police Station. He failed the station procedure and was charged with careless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to identify the driver and failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

PENICUIK:

On Wednesday, November 6, officers were asked to attend in the Ladywood Court area of Penicuik in relation to a disturbance. A 29-year-old woman was traced and charged in connection with the incident, which included racial abuse and police assault. She was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Thursday, November 7, an 18-year-old male in the Penicuik area was found to be breaching his bail curfew conditions. He was subsequently arrested and charged, and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Thursday, November 7, officers were made aware of an ongoing housebreaking in the Howgate area. Following an intensive search by police, three men aged 24, 25 and 26 years of age were traced a short time later. The three men were arrested and charged in connection with the incident, and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Friday, November 8, officers attended in the Howgate area regarding an overturned van. The 28-year-old male driver failed the roadside breath test and was arrested and subsequently charged in connection with the incident. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

BILSTON:

On Tuesday, November 5, officers attended in the area of Myrtle Crescent, Bilston regarding a disturbance. A 41-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Thursday, November 7, officers were asked to attend the area of the A701 in Bilston regarding a car reportedly being driven erratically. A 31-year-old female was traced and charged with various road traffic offences, including not having a licence or insurance and the vehicle was seized by police. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.