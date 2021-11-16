Midlothian crimebeat November 7-13

Stock photo by John Devlin.

DALKEITH:

Between November 7 and 9, a lock up garage in Danderhall was broken into and various tools stolen from within.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Monday, November 8, police were informed of violent threats made to a man on Gore Avenue. A 39-year-old man was charged with using threatening and abusive behaviour. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Tuesday, November 9, police were called to Lady Brae due to a report of a road traffic collision. No serious injuries were sustained. A 56-year-old man was cautioned and charged with careless driving.

On Friday, November 12, police attended the North Middleton area due to a stolen quad bikes travelling at speed. Police searched the area, enquiries are ongoing.

On Friday, November 12, police attended an on-going disturbance at a licensed premises in Gorebridge. On arrival it was established one 56-year-old man had been threatening and abusive whilst a 22-year-old man had assaulted another, no serious injuries were sustained. Both men were charged with relevant offences.

On Saturday, November 13, police attended The Crescent due to a man carrying an offensive weapon in public. The 30-year-old man was traced and arrested. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

BONNYRIGG:

On Tuesday, November 9 police attended a report of a vandalism at an address in Dundas Street. Police enquiries are ongoing.

On Wednesday, November 10, police were made aware of an assault on a woman by another woman in King George V Park. A police enquiry is ongoing.

At around 7.20am on Thursday, November 11, a man was assaulted by another man in Rosewell Road. Enquiries are ongoing.

LOANHEAD:

On Thursday, November 11, police observed a vehicle being driven in Pentland Road, the vehicle was found to hold no valid insurance policy. Upon stopping the vehicle the 29 year old male driver was found to have had his licence revoked. He was charged in connection with the incident and the vehicle was seized by police.

PENICUIK:

On Monday, November 8, police were called to a business premises in Penicuik in response to a wilful fire-raising. No significant damage was caused.

On Tuesday, November 9, police observed a vehicle being driven in Pentland Way. When stopped, it was found the driver was driving outwith the permit of his licence and did not hold a valid insurance policy. He was charged in connection with the incident and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

At around 1.30pm on Thursday, November 11, police were called to premises on John Street in response to a man threatening and verbally abusing staff. A 50 year old man was charged in connection with the incident and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.