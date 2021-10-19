Midlothian Crimebeat October 11-16

Stock photo.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, October 11, two women were intoxicated causing a disturbance on the High Street. Both women were reported to have vandalised a car and assaulted a member of the public. No serious injuries were sustained. The 25 year old and 21 year old were arrested and conveyed to police custody.

On Wednesday, October 13, between midnight and 7.45am, a shed was broken into on Woolmet Crescent, Danderhall. A bicycle and a power washer were taken.

On Wednesday, October 13, police attended a two car collision on Langside Head Road. One male driver was issued with a conditional offer for careless driving.

On Saturday, October 16, police were called to Thornybank Industrial Estate after four bikes were stolen from the rear of a vehicle that was parked. Enquiries are ongoing.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Monday, October 11, police executed a warrant at an address on Poplar Street. A small amount of herbal matter was recovered. A 52 year old man was reported to the Procurator Fiscal for the relevant offence.

BONNYRIGG:

On Friday, October 15, police were made aware of an assault on a man on the High Street. There were no serious injuries sustained. The enquiry is ongoing.

LOANHEAD:

On Monday, October 11, police observed a vehicle in the Straiton Mains area which appeared to be driven recklessly. A roadside breath test was carried out, which the driver failed. The 31 year old woman was arrested, a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, October 14, a red Volkswagen golf was stolen from the High Street.

On Sunday, October 16, police were called to assist an intoxicated man on The Loan. Upon helping him, a bladed knife was found in his possession. The 20 year old man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident.

PENICUIK:

In the early hours of Monday, October 11, police were called to the A702 where a vehicle had come off the road onto the verge. Police attended and the 29 year old male driver was subsequently charged in connection with careless driving and having no insurance. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Tuesday, October 12, police were called to Pentland Terrace due to an intoxicated man causing a disturbance in the street. When police arrived the man was acting riotously, kicking street furniture and being disruptive. The 49 year old man was issued a recorded police warning.

On Wednesday, October 13, a business premises was found to have been broken into in the Nine Mile Burn area and a Honda motorbike stolen. Police enquiries are ongoing.