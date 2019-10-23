Midlothian crimebeat October 14-20

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for October 14-20, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, October 14, officers were asked to attend an address at Woodburn Drive in Dalkeith in relation to a disturbance. A 34-year-old man was traced within the address and found to be breaching bail conditions. He was arrested and held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Monday, October 14, officers were asked to attend near to Tynewater Primary School in Pathhead in relation to hare coursing. Officers attended and three males with three dogs were subsequently traced within the area. All three males were arrested and conveyed to Dalkeith Police Station where they were charged with an offence under the protection of Wild Animals (Scotland) Act 2002. They were issued with a Bail undertaking with conditions to attend Edinburgh Sheriff Court. Two of the males had outstanding warrants and were held in custody to attend court.

On Monday, October 14, officers were asked to attend near to Tesco in Dalkeith in relation to a man driving erratically. A vehicle was traced by officers and a 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs and conveyed to Dalkeith Police station. He was charged with being in charge of a vehicle while unfit through drink or drugs, and possession of cannabis. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Wednesday, October 16, officers attended Shadepark Drive in Dalkeith in relation to a disturbance. A 40-year-old man was traced in possession of a knife and garden shears. He was searched and found to be in possession of a quantity of tablets. He was arrested and charged with possession of two bladed articles and vandalism. The tablets were sent for analysis. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, October 20, officers were on patrol in the Crichton Road area of Pathhead when they signalled a vehicle to stop due to an issue with the number plate. A 24-year-old man was found to be driving, and on speaking with officers they noted that he smelt of alcohol. He failed the roadside breath test and was arrested and conveyed to Dalkeith Police Station. The man failed the station procedure and was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and held in custody until sober. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Sunday, October 20, officers were called to Bogwood Road in Mayfield in relation to a disturbance on a night bus. A 54-year-old man was later traced and arrested. He was charged with a domestic assault, threatening and abusive behaviour, a racial breach of the peace and a further assault. The man was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Tuesday, October 15, officers attended at the Scotmid store in Gorebridge in relation to a female shoplifter. A 19-year-old woman was traced and the property was recovered. A report has been submitted.

On Saturday, October 19, officers attended Main Street, Gorebridge in relation to a theft housebreaking. A 17-year-old male was traced and found to be in possession of stolen property that was recovered. He was arrested and charged with theft by housebreaking and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

BONNYRIGG:

On Thursday, October 17, a 27-year-old man was arrested in the Bonnyrigg area in connection with outstanding warrants, he was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

LOANHEAD:

On Tuesday, October 15, officers attended Straiton Retail Park in Loanhead in response to a report of theft. A 48-year-old man, who was also found to be in breach of bail conditions, was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

PENICUIK:

On Tuesday, October 15, officers attended Firth Road in Auchendinny in relation to a road traffic collision where the driver had left the scene. The vehicle, which was displaying false registration plates, was found to be stolen. A 23-year-old man was subsequently traced, arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL:

On Thursday, October 17, officers attended Wallace Crescent in Roslin in relation to a disturbance. A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.