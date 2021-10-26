Midlothian Crimebeat October 18-24

Stock

DALKEITH:

On Monday, October 18, a vehicle was observed by police on Bonnyrigg Road as holding no valid insurance. The vehicle was also found to have insufficient tread depth on its tyres. The 53 year old driver was cautioned and charged with relevant offences.

On Tuesday, October 19, a 48 year old man failed a roadside breath test whilst driving on Old Craighall Road. He was conveyed to custody and charged with the relevant offence.

On Tuesday, October 19, a property on Newton Church Road was broken in to and white goods were taken from within. Police enquiries are ongoing.

On Wednesday, October 20, police were called to St Andrews Street due to a man causing a disturbance and making threats. Police attended and the 28 year old man was arrested. He was later charged with relevant offences.

On Saturday, October 23, it was reported a man has become irate and confrontational whilst driving on Bonnyrigg Road.

On Sunday, October 24, police attended Bonnyrigg Road due to a driver appearing intoxicated. The 32 year old female driver failed the roadside breath test and her vehicle was seized. She was conveyed to custody and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Wednesday, October 20, police were called to Reed Drive due to a silver Honda scooter being stolen from the garden of an address. Police attended and noted details.

In the early hours of October 22, a silver Honda motorbike was stolen from the garden of a property on Park Road.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Tuesday, October 19, police observed a vehicle on St Andrews Street which showed as holding no insurance. Police charged the male driver with the relevant offence and he will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Between 11pm on Saturday, October 23 and 3.30am on October 24, an off-road bike was stolen from a garden in The Crescent. It is a KTM orange and white off-road dirt bike.

BONNYRIGG:

At around 7.50pm on Monday, October 18, a blue Skoda Octavia car was damaged, whilst parked in Dalhousie Place. Police enquiries are ongoing.

PENICUIK:

On Monday, October 18, police observed a vehicle being driven on Edinburgh Road without a valid insurance. The 41 year old male driver was charged in connection with the incident and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, October 21, police attended an address on Laing Terrace due to reports of an intoxicated man making threats and causing disturbance. On police attendance the 40 year old man failed to desist and was arrested. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, October 24, police seized a quantity of unknown drugs from an address in the Eastfield Drive area. Enquiries are ongoing.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL: