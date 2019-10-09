Midlothian crimebeat October 2-7

Here is your weekly round-up of crime across Midlothian, as reported by Police Scotland, for October 2-7.

DALKEITH:

On Wednesday, October 2 officers attended at Morrisons in Dalkeith due to reports of a disturbance within. An 18-year-old female was traced and refused to desist in her course of behaviour when asked to do so by officers. A report has been submitted in relation to threatening and abusive behaviour.

On Wednesday, October 2 officers were on patrol in the High Street area of Dalkeith when they stopped a vehicle. Checks on the vehicle found that it was being driven without insurance and the vehicle was seized by officers.

On Wednesday, October 2 officers were called to an address in the Elmfield Road area of Dalkeith in relation to an assault. A 15-year-old male was traced and charged in relation to an assault. A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Wednesday, October 2 officers attended at an address in the Clearburn Road area of Gorebridge in an attempt to trace a man wanted for interview. Whilst carrying out enquiries a 26-year-old woman was traced and found to be in possession of cannabis. She was charged and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, October 7 officers were called to assist with an ambulance crew in the area of Newtonloan Toll in Gorebridge after reports of a woman attacking paramedics. Officers attended and traced a 53-year-old woman. She was conveyed to hospital escorted by officers and failed to desist in her barrage of threats to wards the medical staff. She was arrested and charged with assault and threatening and abusive behaviour. Once released from hospital she was taken to police custody and released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

On Sunday, October 7 officers were called to attend in the area of Newbyres Crescent in Gorebridge after a male was seen trying doors and being within gardens. A 28-year-old man was traced nearby. He was arrested and charged with being within the curtilage of a property with the intention of stealing from within. He was held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

BONNYRIGG:

On Wednesday, October 2 officers were called to attend Pentland Road in Bonnyrigg in relation to a car failing to stop after an accident. Officers attended in the area and traced the vehicle involved. The 35-year-old male driver failed the roadside breath test and was subsequently charged in connection with the incident. He was released to attend at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

LOANHEAD:

On Wednesday, October 2 officers were on patrol in The Loan area of Loanhead when they observed a male acting suspiciously. The 16-year-old male was stopped and searched where he was found in possession of cannabis. A report has been submitted.

On Thursday, October 3 officers were on patrol in the Straiton Retail Park in Loanhead when they were alerted by members of the public stating that two men had made off from the M&S store having stolen items. Two men aged 48 and 46 were subsequently traced and charged in connection with the incident and the property recovered. One of the men, who was also wanted on outstanding warrants, was subsequently arrested and held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

PENICUIK:

On Saturday, October 5 officers were called to attend at Tesco’s in Penicuik in relation to a theft shoplifting. A 46-year-old woman was traced and charged in connection with the incident and the property recovered. A report has been submitted in connection with the incident.

On Sunday, October 6 officers were on patrol in the area of the A702 when they observed a car parked at the Flotterstone Inn, Penicuik. As a woman exited the vehicle officers noted a smell of cannabis coming from within. The 21-year-old woman was subsequently searched and found in possession of cannabis. A report has been submitted.