Midlothian crimebeat October 21-27

Here is your weekly round-up of crime for Midlothian, for October 21-27, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, October 21 officers were on patrol in the Shawfair area of Danderhall when they carried out a routine vehicle check. A 52-year-old man was found to be driving without valid policy of insurance and without a valid MOT. The man was cautioned and charged with both offences and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The vehicle was also seized by officers.

On Monday, October 21 officers were on mobile patrol in the Dalhousie Road area of Dalkeith when they stopped a vehicle in relation to it being driven carelessly. The 28-year-old man found to be driving was charged with careless driving. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Thursday, October 24 officers were asked to attend at The Old Colliery Public House in Danderhall in relation to a housebreaking. Officers attended and traced a 45-year-old male within. He was arrested and charged with theft by housebreaking. He was held in custody to attend Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Thursday, October 24 officers were on foot patrol in the James Lean Avenue area of Dalkeith when they viewed a woman acting suspiciously in the vicinity of a vehicle. The 49-year-old woman was stopped by officers and searched. She was found to be in possession of a joint containing cannabis. A report has been submitted.

On Sunday, October 27, officers were asked to attend an address in the Woodburn Court area of Dalkeith in relation to cannabis having been found. A 15-year-old male was traced and charged with possession of cannabis. A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Monday, October 21, officers were asked to attend an address in Gardiner Place, Newtongrange in relation to a disturbance. A 36-year-old woman was arrested and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour and conveyed to Dalkeith Police station. She was thereafter released on an undertaking with conditions to attend at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

On Thursday, October 24, officers were asked to attend in the area of Chester Square in Mayfield in relation to a hit and run vehicle accident. A 34-year-old male was traced and charged with failing to stop and report a vehicle accident. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, October 25, officers were on patrol in Mayfield Place, Mayfield when they viewed a vehicle to be driving with no lights on. The vehicle was stopped and a 15-year-old male was found to be driving and under the influence. The male failed the roadside breath test and was arrested and conveyed to St Leonards Police Station to complete the station procedure. He was thereafter charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, with no insurance, no licence, two charges of failing to stop after an accident and taking and driving away a vehicle without permission. He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

On Saturday, October 26, officers were on patrol in Tenth Street in Newtongrange when they viewed a vehicle to be driving with no lights on. The vehicle was stopped and a 42-year-old man was found to be driving. e failed the roadside breath test and was arrested and conveyed to the station where he failed the station procedure. He was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and no insurance. He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date. The owner of the vehicle was a 63-year-old man, who was also charged with causing and permitting someone to drive without insurance. A report has been submitted to the procurator Fiscal. The vehicle was also seized by officers.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Friday, October 25, officers were on patrol in the Stobhill Road area of Gorebridge when they saw a vehicle being driven by a male they believed did not have a licence to drive a motor vehicle. The vehicle failed to stop for police and was pursued before being found abandoned. Two males aged 18 and 20 were traced nearby. The 18-year-old male was charged with dangerous driving, no licence, no insurance, no MOT, failing to stop and possession of cannabis. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. The 20-year-old male was charged with possession of cannabis and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

BONNYRIGG:

On Saturday, October 26, officers were asked to attend the area of Waverly Terrace in Bonnyrigg in relation to a male reported to be within gardens there. An 18-year-old male was traced and also found to be in breach of a bail curfew. He was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

LOANHEAD:

On Monday, October 21, officers were asked to attend in the area of McKinlay Terrace in Loanhead in relation to a noise complaint. A 56-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were traced. Both parties who were shouting and swearing, refused to desist and were arrested and charged in connection with the incident and issued with Fixed Penalty tickets.

On Wednesday, October 23, officers were on patrol in the Hillend area when they carried out a routine vehicle stop. A 27-year-old male was found to be driving without a valid policy of insurance. He was cautioned and charged and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The vehicle was also seized by officers.

PENICUIK:

On Friday, October 25, officers were on patrol in the John Street area of Penicuik when they observed a man shouting and swearing in the street. Officers spoke to the 40-year-old male who became argumentative with officers and failed to stop his threatening and abusive behaviour when asked to do so by officers. He was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, October 25, officers were on patrol in the Edinburgh Road area of Penicuik when they were flagged down by a member of the public in relation to a man staggering in the street. A 50-year-old man was traced within a vehicle and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. The man was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, October 27, officers were asked to attend an address in the Imrie Place area of Penicuik in relation to a noise call. A 22-year-old man who was traced started shouting and swearing and failed to desist his behaviour when asked to do so. He was also found to be in breach of bail conditions. He was subsequently arrested in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.