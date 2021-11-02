Midlothian Crimebeat October 25-31

Stock photo by Lisa Ferguson.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, October 25, a stolen Volkswagen Tiguan collided with a police vehicle on Eskfield Grove. No serious injuries were sustained. The occupants of the vehicle made off from the area immediately and could not be traced. A police enquiry is ongoing.

On Tuesday, October 26, police observed a vehicle driving on Salters Road in a careless manner. The vehicle was stopped and the 23 year old male driver was issued a fixed penalty notice.

On Tuesday, October 26, police observed a vehicle on Wester Suttieslea Grove driving without a valid insurance policy. The 44 year old male driver was cautioned and charged with the relevant offence and his vehicle was seized.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Tuesday, October 26, police observed a vehicle driving on Wester Suttieslea Grove as showing with no insurance. The vehicle was seized and the male driver charged with the relevant offence.

On Wednesday, October 27, an address on Dean Park, Newtongrange was entered by removal of a window and ransacked. Enquiries are ongoing by police for housebreaking.

On Friday, October 29, police observed a vehicle driving on Lingerwood Rood without a valid insurance policy. The 39 year old female driver was cautioned and charged, and her vehicle was seized.

BONNYRIGG:

On Monday, October 25, police attended Golf Course Road due to report of a woman throwing items at another woman. Police attended and the woman was issued with a recorded police warning.

On Wednesday, October 27, police observed a man driving whilst using a mobile phone. The 48 year old man was issued a fixed penalty notice.

PENICUIK:

On the evening of Monday, October 25, police attended Teviot Grove in response to a black Ford van and grey Ford Fiesta being stolen. The grey Ford Fiesta was later found on fire. A police enquiry is ongoing.

On Tuesday, October 26, police attended Wester Cuiken following a disturbance. An 18 year old woman failed to desist when requested by officers and was consequently issued a recorded police warning.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL:

On Friday, October 29, a motorbike was involved in a collision on Roslin Road. The male driver immediately left the scene and witnesses were concerned regarding any injuries. Police attended and traced the man. It was found the motorbike was previously stolen and the man was under the influence at the time of the collision. The 33 year old man was cautioned and charged with numerous offences and conveyed to custody.

On Friday, October 29, police were called to Victoria Street in response to an ongoing disturbance involving persons with weapons assaulting each other. Police traced a few men involved whom received medical assistance. Enquiries are ongoing.

Domestic abuse is everyone's business. Domestic abuse is not acceptable, and it's not inevitable. No one should live in fear of domestic abuse.

If you, or anyone you know, are being abused or are at risk of abuse, please contact Police Scotland on 101 or 999 in an emergency.