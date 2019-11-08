Midlothian crimebeat October 28 - November 3

Here is your weekly round-up of crime in Midlothian, for October 28 - November 3, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Tuesday, October 29, officers were asked to attend in the area of the A7 near to the Melville Inn following a two vehicle collision. Officers attended and a 33-year-old male driver was subsequently charged in connection with careless driving and issued with a fixed penalty ticket.

On Tuesday, October 29, a vehicle was stopped in the Dalkeith area where the 30-year-old male driver was found to be driving without insurance. He was issued with a fixed penalty ticket. The vehicle was also seized by officers.

On Tuesday, October 29, officers were asked to attend an address in the Stewart Grove area of Danderhall in relation to a theft from a vehicle. A 34-year-old man was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Wednesday, October 30, officers were asked to attend an address in the Laurel Bank area of Dalkeith in relation to an ongoing disturbance. Officers attended and an 18-year-old male was traced. He was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Thursday, October 31, officers were asked to attend an address in the Bruce Gardens area of Dalkeith regarding persons refusing to leave an address. Officers attended and a 21-year-old woman was traced in breach of bail conditions. She was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, November 3, officers were asked to attend an address in the Eskdaill Street area of Dalkeith in relation to a disturbance. A 24-year-old man was traced and arrested. He was charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, November 3, officers were asked to attend in the area of Campview in Danderhall in relation to a disturbance. Officers traced a 32-year-old male and he was arrested. He was charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Sunday, November 3, officers were asked to attend an address in the Braeside Road South area of Gorebridge in relation to a disturbance. Officers traced a 32-year-old man who was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

BONNYRIGG:

On Friday, November 1, officers were asked to attend an address in the Auld Coal Avenue area of Bonnyrigg in relation to suspect persons. A 51-year-old male was subsequently traced and arrested in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, November 3, officers were called to attend at The co-op store in Bonnyrigg in relation to a shoplifter. A 31-year-old woman was subsequently traced, arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, November 3, officers were asked to attend at the co-op store in Bonnyrigg in relation to an attempt theft by two youths. A 14-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were traced and charged in connection with the incident. A report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

LOANHEAD:

On Thursday, October 31, officers were asked to attend at Asda in Loanhead in relation to a theft shoplifting. A 45-year-old woman was traced in connection with the incident and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

PENICUIK:

On Monday, October 28, officers on mobile patrol in the Edinburgh Road area of Penicuik stopped a vehicle. The 49-year-old male driver was found to be driving without insurance and disqualified. He was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court. The vehicle was also seized by officers.