Midlothian Crimebeat October 29- November 6

Here is your weekly round-up of crime across Midlothian, as reported by Police Scotland.

Dalkeith

On October 31 roads policing officers identified a vehicle being driven without a valid policy of insurance at Hardengreen, Dalkeith. The vehicle was seized by police and the driver reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On October 31 officers responded to reports of a disturbance at Danderhall Leisure centre. A 15 year old male was traced nearby in possession of a hammer. A report was submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

On October 31 unknown persons forced entry to a premises in Buccleuch Street, Dalkeith and a number of items were stolen from within. Police enquiries are continuing.

On November 1, officers traced a male, subject of an outstanding apprehension warrant for the supply of drugs in the Newmills road area of Dalkeith. He was arrested and was held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff court.

On November 1 officers identified a vehicle being driven without a valid policy of insurance in the Salters Road area of Dalkeith. The driver was arrested and reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences.

Newtongrange / Mayfield

On October 29 officers on patrol observed a vehicle being driven erratically on Easthouses Road. The 18 year old driver was issued with a warning administered under anti-social behaviour legislation.

On November 3 funded officers from the Community Action Team attended reports of a disturbance on Main Street, Newtongrange. A 17 year old male was reported to the Procurator Fiscal for threatening behaviour.

Gorebridge

On October 30 funded officers from the Community Action Team searched a property under warrant in the Gowkshill area of Gorebridge. A quantity of controlled drugs were recovered. A 25 year old male was reported to the Procurator Fiscal for supply and production of cannabis and possession of cocaine.

Penicuik

On October 31 officers on patrol observed a vehicle being driven erratically without a valid policy of insurance in the Milton Bridge area. A 32 year old male was reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences.

On October 31 officers conducting routine enquiries attended an address in the Allermuir avenue area of Bilston. It was evident that drug misuse was occurring within the property. A quantity of cannabis was recovered and a 35 year old female was reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On October 31 Officers identified a vehicle being driven with no insurance in the Beeslack area of Penicuik. A 20 year old male was reported to the Procurator Fiscal for road traffic offences.

Loanhead

On November 2 funded officers from the Community Action Team attended a report of youths causing a disturbance in the area of Memorial park, Loanhead. A 14 year old female was reported to the Youth Justice Officer for threatening behaviour.

On November 2 officers attended reports of youths damaging property within McDonalds, Straiton Retail Park. A 15 year old female was reported to the Youth Justice Officer for vandalism.

Bonnyrigg

On November 3 funded officers from the Community Action team, recovered a quantity of cannabis from within a vehicle in the Dundas street area of Bonnyrigg. An 18 year old female was reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On November 4 community policing officers observed a vehicle being driven erratically in the Cockpen area of Bonnyrigg. A quantity of cannabis was also recovered within the vehicle. An 18 year old male was reported to the Procurator Fiscal.