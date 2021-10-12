Midlothian Crimebeat October 4-10

Police Scotland logo.

DALKEITH:

On Wednesday, October 6, a car was parked on the High Street. Whilst the passenger left the vehicle and crossed the road they were hit by another vehicle travelling along the High Street. No serious injuries were sustained. A 50 year old woman was charged in connection with careless driving and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, October 10, a white Nissan QashQai was stolen from outside an address at Shawfair Farm Cottages. Police attended immediately however the vehicle and persons responsible were not traced. A police enquiry is ongoing.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Saturday, October 9, police attended Abbey Grange in response to a report of an aggressive man having damaged a vehicle. The man was traced and charged in connection with a vandalism.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Wednesday, October 6, police observed the driver of a vehicle using a mobile device whilst driving in Newtontoll Loan. The driver was stopped and issued with a fixed penalty notice in connection with the offence.

On Thursday, October 7, police observed a vehicle within Butlerfield Industrial Estate. When the vehicle was stopped the driver appeared to be under the influence. The 58 year old man tested positive for being under the influence of drugs. He was conveyed to custody and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

BONNYRIGG:

On Wednesday, October 6, police responded to a report of a vehicle having been stolen from Cockpen View. Police later observed this vehicle in the area which failed to stop. The vehicle was subsequently stopped and a 16 year old man attempted to make off from police. Officers arrested and charged the man following a foot chase.

LOANHEAD:

On Saturday, October 9, a man was assaulted by unknown persons in the Clerk Street area, there was no serious injuries. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Saturday, October 9, a house was broken into in Mayflower Gardens and a grey Land Rover Discovery stolen from outside. Police enquiries are ongoing.

PENICUIK:

On Tuesday, October 5, police executed a search warrant at an address in John Street. Drug paraphernalia and a quantity of illegal substance was seized. A 40 year old woman has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Wednesday, October 6, police observed two men driving motorcycles dangerously on the grounds of Beeslack High School. The men, aged 19 and 20, were traced and charged in connection with the incident. Both will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Wednesday, October 6, police responded to a report of a four vehicle road traffic collision on Glencorse Kirk Road. No serious injuries were sustained. Two drivers were subsequently charged in connection with careless driving. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A 24 year old woman was issued with a recorded police warning following an assault, which took place in Edinburgh Road on Sunday, October 10.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL: