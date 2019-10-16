Midlothian crimebeat October 7-13

Here is your weekly round-up of crime for Midlothian, for October 7-13, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, October 7 officers were on patrol in the Lauder Road area of Dalkeith when they saw a vehicle driving with no lights on. On stopping the vehicle officers were aware of a smell of cannabis emanating from within. All three occupants were searched and a 19-year-old male was found in possession of cannabis. A report has been submitted.

On Thursday, October 10 officers attended Tesco Hardengreen in Dalkeith in relation to a theft shoplifting. A 44-year-old male was traced and property recovered. He was charged with theft shoplifting and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Tuesday, October 8 officers were on patrol in the Colliery Crescent area of Newtongrange when they traced a car within a car park. When officers approached the vehicle they could smell cannabis emanating from within. Both occupants were searched and a 27-year-old male was found in possession of cannabis. A report has been submitted.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Wednesday, October 9 officers attended in the area of Newbyres Avenue in Gorebridge in relation to a suspicious van being seen. The van was traced in Bonnyrigg and a 37-year-old man was found to be driving. The vehicle was issued with a prohibition for failure to have a front number plate.

BONNYRIGG:

On Monday, October 7 officers attended at the Co-Operative store in Bonnyrigg in relation to a theft shoplifting. A 16-year-old female and an 18-year-old female were identified and thereafter traced and charged. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Tuesday, October 8 officers on patrol in the Douglas Crescent area of Bonnyrigg noted a smell of cannabis emanating from the vehicle in front of them. The vehicle was stopped and a 26-year-old male within was searched and found to be in possession of cannabis. A report has been submitted.

LOANHEAD:

On Monday, October 7 officers were on patrol in the vicinity of Straiton when they came across a vehicle that had no insurance or MOT. The 29-year-old female driver was charged in connection with the incident. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. The vehicle was also seized by officers.

On Wednesday, October 9 officers on patrol in the area of Paradykes Avenue in Loanhead observed a vehicle suspected to be driven by a disqualified driver. Officers stopped the vehicle, where the driver was found to be disqualified, A 48-year-old male was arrested and charged with several offences in connection with the incident. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

PENICUIK:

On Monday, October 7 officers were contacted to attend at a road traffic collision on the A702 near to Howgate. An 88-year-old male driver was subsequently charged in connection with careless driving and issued with a fixed penalty ticket.

On Wednesday, October 9 officers were on patrol in the Rullion Road area of Penicuik when they stopped a vehicle reported to be in trade. A 27-year-old male was found to be driving without a valid policy of insurance and was issued a fixed penalty ticket. The vehicle was also seized by officers.

On Saturday, October 12 officers attended an address in the area of Bog Road in Penicuik in relation to a report of a disturbance. A 46-year-old female was traced. She was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL:

On Thursday, October 10 officers attended an address in the area of Carnethie Street in Rosewell in relation to a disturbance. A 24-year-old female was traced and arrested and charged in relation to the incident. She was released to appear at court at a later date.