Midlothian crimebeat: Off-road bikes driving erratically

On December 27 officers attended a call of off-road bikes being driven erratically in Dougall Place and Stone Place, Mayfield. The bike was stopped and seized. A male was arrested and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Meanwhile, on December 26, officers attended a disturbance in McNeill Avenue, Loanhead. A man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On December 24 officers on patrol in Eskbank Road, Dalkeith, observed a vehicle driving erratically. The driver was found to be driving without insurance. The vehicle was seized, and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. On December 24 a housebreaking at Burnside Road, Gorebridge was reported.

On December 30, MCAT officers attended a call in the area of Eskbankview Road, Mayfield, in relation to a group of youths drinking, and acting in an anti-social manner. Three male youths aged 14 and 15 years of age were traced and charged in connection with the incident, and reported to the Youth Justice Officer.

On December 25, officers attended the report of several attempted housebreakings in Wester Kippielaw Drive, Dalkeith. Police are continuing their enquiries.

On December 27, officers attended the report of a theft of a motor bike in the area of Komarom Place, Dalkeith. Police enquiries are ongoing.

On December 25, officers attended a report of a disturbance involving a male, at Hopefield Terrace, Bonnyrigg. The male was traced, arrested, and charged. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. On December 26, officers discovered a 34-year-old male breaching his bail conditions in the area of Polton Street, Bonnyrigg.

On December 25, officers attended the report of a group of people acting in an anti-social manner. On attendance, officers observed a 20-year-old male acting in a threatening and abusive manner. The male was charged, and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On December 27, officers attended the report of an attempted housebreaking in Windsor Crescent.