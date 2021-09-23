Midlothian Crimebeat September 13-19

John Devlin stock photo.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, September 13, police attended a minor vehicle collision on the Hardengreen roundabout, no extensive injuries or damage were sustained. One man was issued a recorded police warning for aggressive conduct after the incident.

On Tuesday, September 14, police stopped a vehicle on South Street for showing as holding no valid MOT. When speaking with the driver a strong smell of cannabis was detected. The vehicle and driver was searched and approximately 16 grams of herbal matter was recovered. The 20 year old male driver was arrested and conveyed to custody, he will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Wednesday, September 15, police stopped a vehicle on London Road that was being used for business purposes. The vehicle did not hold valid insurance for this use nor did it have valid MOT. The driver was charged with the relevant offences.

On Thursday, September 16, police were called to Salters Terrace in response to youths throwing stones resulting in the damage of a vehicle. On police attendance, youths were traced. One male was issued a recorded police warning for possession of cannabis. Another male was charged with vandalism to the vehicle.

On Thursday, September 16, a 19 year old man was detained after trying to shoplift at a store on Eskbank Road. Police arrested him and he was reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Tuesday, September 14, police officers were conducting traffic checks on Eskview Road when they were approached by a 34 year old man who became obstructive. Police detained the man and found two bags of herbal matter to be in his possession. He was issued a recorded police warning.

On Tuesday, September 14, a local store on Main Street, Newtongrange reported a man who had tried to buy alcohol past licencing hours. When refused the man became aggressive and tried to steal alcohol. Enquiries are ongoing.

BONNYRIGG:

On Wednesday, September 15, a two vehicle collision occurred on Bonnyrigg Distributor Road. No serious injuries/damage were caused. Police attended and a 67 year old male driver was arrested due to providing a positive specimen of alcohol. He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Sunday, September 19, police were called to an address in Hopefield Place, Bonnyrigg in relation to a disturbance. A 19 year old male and 47 year old female were issued with recorded Police warnings.

LOANHEAD:

On Tuesday, September 14, police were called to Dalum Court in response to a man causing disturbance. Upon arrival the man continued to breach the peace and was non-compliant with police. The 31 year old man was arrested and conveyed to custody, he was reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

PENICUIK:

On Monday, September 13, between midnight and 6.30am, a vehicle was damaged at The Brae with spray paint and had its tyres slashed. Further enquiries are ongoing.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL: