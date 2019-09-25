Midlothian crimebeat September 17-23

Here is you weekly round-up of crime across Midlothian, for September 17-23, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH

At around 5.25pm on Tuesday, September 17, a vehicle was stopped by officers in the Hardengreen area of Dalkeith and found to be driving without an MOT and Insurance. The driver was issued with Fixed Penalty Tickets and the vehicle was seized.

GOREBRIDGE

In the early hours of the morning on Saturday, September 21, officers on patrols stopped a vehicle in the Lady Brae area of Gorebridge. A smell of cannabis was noted from within and cocaine and herbal matter was recovered. A 26-year-old female and a 28-year-old male were arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held in Police Custody for appearance at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

PENICUIK

At 1.20pm on Tuesday, September 17, funded Midlothian Community Action Team officers carried out a search under warrant at an address in Cuiken Avenue, Penicuik where they recovered a quantity of cocaine, cannabis and heroin. A 32-year-old male and a 39-year-old male were arrested and charged in connection with the incident and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

ROSLIN

On the evening of Saturday, September 21, officers stopped a vehicle near to Rosslynlee Hospital. Five males were traced within and searched for controlled substances where herbal cannabis was found. Two males aged 24 were issued with RPW’s and a 25-year-old male is being reported to the Procurator Fiscal

LOANHEAD

On the afternoon of Thursday, September 19, funded Midlothian Community Action Officers searched a property under warrant at an address in the Loanhead area, where a quantity of cannabis was found. A 27-year-old female and a 35-year-old male were arrested and charged in connection with the incident, a report is being submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

At around 2pm on Sunday, September 22, funded Midlothian Community Action Officers carrying out patrols at Straiton Retail Park, arrested and charged a 33-year-old male in connection with a theft. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.