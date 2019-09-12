Midlothian crimebeat September 2-8

Here is your weekly round-up of crime from across Midlothian, for September 2-8, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Tuesday, September 3 officers on patrol in the town centre area of Dalkeith became aware of anti-social behaviour near to Eskdail Court, where a woman was shouting and damaging street furniture. The 31-year-old woman was traced by officers and became threatening and abusive. She was arrested and cautioned and charged in connection with the incident and subsequently released on a summons to appear at court on a later date.

On Thursday, September 5, a 34-year-old man was traced at an address in Woodburn Drive in breach of bail conditions. He was arrested and charged and held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Friday, September 6 officers on patrol in the Newtongrange area became aware of a suspicious vehicle parked in the vicinity of the National Mining Museum. Officers found the vehicle to be insecure with a strong smell of cannabis emanating from it and drug paraphernalia on open display. A quantity of drugs were seized. Enquires are ongoing.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Saturday, September 7 officers attended in the Gorebridge area in relation to a driver possibly under the influence. Officers traced the vehicle to Newbyres Gardens where the 18-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs. Following enquires the male was cautioned and charged in connection with the incident and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A 38 year-old man and a 49 year-old woman have been charged following the recovery of Class A drugs after a vehicle which initially failed to stop for police was stopped in the Gorebridge area on Sunday, September 8. Crack Cocaine with a street value of approximately £1000 was seized. The man and woman, who have also been charged with other offences, were held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

BONNYRIGG:

On Tuesday, September 3 officers attended an address in Wesley Crescent in Bonnyrigg in relation to a report of an assault. A 37-year-old maln was traced and charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal. A 70-year-old man was reported in relation to an assault.

On Wednesday, September 4 officers were on patrol in the Cockpen Road area of Bonnyrigg when they observed a vehicle where a male within was known to be wanted. The vehicle, which was found to have no insurance or vehicle tax was thereafter lost to sight. A 27-year-old male was subsequently reported to the Procurator Fiscal in connection with the incident.

On Thursday, September 5 officers attended in the area of Dundas Street, Bonnyrigg following reports of a man having been within a vehicle without permission. A 32-year-old male was traced nearby and subsequently arrested and charged in connection with theft. He was released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

LOANHEAD:

On Wednesday, September 4 officers attended an address in the Burnbank area of Loanhead in relation to a disturbance. A 15-year-old male was charged in connection with the incident and a report has been submitted to the Youth Justice Officer.

On Thursday, September 5 officers attended an address in Lawrie Terrace, Loanhead in relation to an enquiry. A 37-year-old man was traced and due to the smell of cannabis he was detained for the purposes of a drugs search. He was found in possession of cannabis and a number of tablets. A report has been submitted for the cannabis and further enquiry is being carried out in relation to the tablets.

PENICUIK:

On Sunday, September 8 officers attended the Edinburgh Road area of Penicuik in relation to an enquiry, where a group of four persons including a 44-year-old woman were observed acting suspiciously and had drug paraphernalia visible to officers. The group were searched and the woman found to be in possession of white powder believed to be amphetamine. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Friday, September 6 funded Midlothian Community Action Team officers executed a warrant at an address in the Deanburn area of Penicuik, where cocaine was recovered within. A male was reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

ROSLIN / ROSEWELL:

On Monday, September 2 officers attended at an address in the Prestonhall Crescent area of Rosewell in relation to a disturbance. A 44-year-old male was traced and charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, September 3.

On Thursday, September 5 a search warrant was executed at an address in the Wallace Crescent area of Roslin where heroin was found within. Enquiries are ongoing.