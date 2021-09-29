Midlothian Crimebeat September 20-26

Stock photo by John Devlin.

DALKEITH:

On Wednesday, September 22, officers were asked to attend an incident involving a broken window at a property in Bridgend. A 40 year old man was traced and issued with a recorded police warning in relation to the smashed window after agreeing to pay for the damages.

On Saturday, September 25, in the early hours police observed a vehicle driving on Lauder Road. When stopped the 42 year old male driver failed the roadside breath test and was conveyed to custody. He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Thursday, September 23, officers were alerted to an ongoing attempt to gain access to a garage on Langlaw Road. No persons were traced in the area. No property was stolen from the garage. Further enquiries are ongoing.

On Saturday, September 25, officers attended a licensed premises in Newtongrange in response to an intoxicated man causing a disturbance. A man was cautioned and charged with vandalism and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Monday, September 20, officers were asked to attend an address in Castle Place, Gorebridge in relation to a concern for a man. Officers attended and traced a 30 year old man who was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Road policing officers are appealing for information after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on the A7, a mile and a half south of Middleton near the junction with the B7007, at around 11.15am on Monday, September 20. The 51-year-old male motorcyclist was riding a silver Kawasaki ZX1400 which was involved in a collision with a white Peugeot 108 car. He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to serious injuries. The 23-year-old female driver of the car was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment to minor injuries.

BONNYRIGG:

On Friday, September 24, police were called to a property on Carrington Road in relation to an intoxicated man trying to gain access to the property. The 52 year old man was arrested and found to be in possession of a control drug. He was conveyed to custody and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

LOANHEAD:

On Friday, September 24, officers observed a vehicle driving on Paradykes Avenue. Upon checks the 50 year old male driver was found to be driving outwith the permit of his licence and with no valid insurance policy in place. The driver was cautioned and charged with relevant offences and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

PENICUIK:

On Tuesday, September 21, officers were asked to attend Edinburgh Road in relation to a disturbance at a property there. A 17 year old woman was traced and issued with a Recorded Police Warning in relation to threatening and abusive behaviour.

On Wednesday, September 22, officers were asked to attend Ladywood Court in relation to a disturbance. A 47 year old man was traced and charged with threatening and abusive behaviour and being in possession of a knife.