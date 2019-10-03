Midlothian crimebeat September 24-30

Here is your weekly round-up of Midlothian crime, for September 24-30, as reported by Police Scotland.

DALKEITH:

On Tuesday, September 24 officers were on patrol in the Eskdaill Court area of Dalkeith when they noticed an ongoing disturbance. An 18-year-old female was arrested when she refused to desist from her anti-social behaviour and she was issued with a fixed penalty notice for threatening and abusive behaviour and taken home.

On Friday, September 27 officers attended at Farmfoods in Dalkeith in relation to a theft shoplifting and an assault. A 32-year-old woman was later traced and charged with theft shoplifting and assault. She was held in police custody to attend at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Saturday, September 28 officers were on patrol in the Cowden Park area of Dalkeith when they noticed a man who they knew was wanted on an outstanding warrant. The 35-year-old man was arrested and held in police custody to attend Dumbarton Sheriff Court.

On Saturday, September 28 officers attended an address in Newton Church Road in Danderhall in relation to a man breaching a non-harassment Order. A 46-year-old man was subsequently traced, charged and held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Wednesday, September 25 officers attended in the area of Woodburn area of Dalkeith in relation to a male being under the influence. A 30-year-old male was traced and found to be in breach of a bail curfew. On being arrested he assaulted officers and was held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Sunday, September 29 officers attended an address in Steele Avenue in Mayfield in relation to a male refusing to leave an address. A 28-year-old male within was also wanted for interview regarding an assault. He was subsequently arrested, interviewed and charged with assault. He was held in custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Wednesday, September 25 officers were on patrol in the Hunterfield Road area of Goreberidge when they noticed a 31-year-old woman acting suspiciously and appearing to be concealing items. She was stopped and searched for stolen property and found to be in possession of goods stolen from Scotmid. She was arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting and released to attend court at a later date.

On Thursday, September 26 officers attended in the area of Vogrie Crescent South in Gorebridge after reports of a male having been within gardens in the area. A 28-year-old male was traced nearby in possession of a lawnmower believed to be stolen. The male was arrested on suspicion of theft by housebreaking and conveyed to Dalkeith Police Station. After enquiries he was charged with theft by housebreaking and two offences of being within the vicinity of a property with the intention of committing theft. He was held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, September 29 officers attended at an address in Burnside Road, Gorebridge in relation to a man causing a disturbance. A 22-year-old man was arrested and subsequently charged with a vandalism and threatening and abusive behaviour, and held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

On Sunday, September 29 officers attended in the area of New Park Gardens in Gorebridge in relation to a man causing a disturbance. A 32-year-old man was traced and on continuing to desist from his anti-social behaviour he was arrested. He subsequently struggled violently with officers and was charged with threatening and abusive behaviour, possession of a bladed article, breach of protection from harassment order, vandalism and offences against the police. He was held to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

BONNYRIGG:

On Thursday, September 26 officers attended the Polton Avenue Road area following a report of a man causing a disturbance. A 39-year-old man was traced and subsequently arrested and charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour. He was held in police custody to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court.

LOANHEAD:

On Tuesday, September 24 officers on patrol in the Straiton View area of Loanhead noted a vehicle parked, which had a smell of cannabis emanating from it. A 22-year-old male was traced within and found in possession of cannabis. A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Tuesday, September 24 officers were asked to attend in the Straiton area of Loanhead in relation to a report of men selling electronic equipment from a van. Two men were traced along with the van and arrested on suspicion of having committed an offence under the Pedlar’s Act. The van, which was found to have no insurance was seized by police. Two males aged 24 were charged in connection with the incident and released on an undertaking to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

PENICUIK:

On Sunday, September 29, officers attended an address in the area of Glaskhill Terrace in Penicuik in relation to a man causing a disturbance. A 45-year-old man was subsequently traced and charged in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour and released from police custody to attend at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.