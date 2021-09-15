Midlothian Crimebeat September 6-12

Stock photo by Michael Gillen.

DALKEITH:

On Monday, September 6, a vehicle was observed by police to be driving in an erratic manner in Woodburn Avenue. When stopped, a 25 year old woman provided a positive breath test for alcohol, she was also found in possession of a controlled drug. The woman was conveyed to custody and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

On Friday, September 10, police attended Buccleuch Street in response to a man having been assaulted, sustaining a minor injury. Further enquiries are ongoing.

On Saturday, September 11, police attended in response to a driver potentially under the influence who had attended a fast food premises in Dalkeith. The 32 year old woman failed the roadside breath test and was arrested and conveyed to custody. A report has been submitted the Procurator Fiscal.

NEWTONGRANGE / MAYFIELD:

On Monday, September 6, Police received a report of suspicious men in Blackcot Road. Police attended and a relevant address was searched, revealing a quantity of stolen property. Five men were arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

On Friday, September 10, police attended Stone Place in response to a man making threats and causing a disturbance. Upon arrival there was no trace of the man. Enquiries are ongoing.

On Friday, September 10, police attended an address in Bevan Road in response to a disturbance. A 50 year old woman was issued with a recorded police warning.

GOREBRIDGE:

On Sunday, September 12, police were called to a licensed premises in Gorebridge in relation to a report of assault on a woman. No serious injuries were sustained. Further enquiries are ongoing.

BONNYRIGG:

At around 11.40pm on Monday, September 6, a fire was discovered in the grounds of Lasswade High School. No significant damage was caused. Further enquiries are ongoing.

On Thursday, September 9, police were called to a premises on Cockpen Road due to reports of an intoxicated man. The 56 year old man, who was obstructive with police, was subsequently arrested and charged in connection with the incident and a report was submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

LOANHEAD:

In the early hours of Wednesday, September 8, police were called to McNeill Terrace due to reports of an ongoing disturbance. Two men aged, 36 and 31 were arrested in connection with the incident and will appear at court at a later date.

On Friday, September 10, police were called to a store in the Straiton area. A 47 year old woman had attempted to steal clothing. She was issued with a recorded police warning.

PENICUIK:

On Tuesday, September 7, police were called to the A701 following reports of a vehicle on fire. There were no injuries sustained. On attendance police conducted a roadside breath test on the 68 year old driver which was positive for alcohol. The man was then conveyed to custody and reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

Around 2am on Sunday, September 12, police were called to an address in Foster Road in response to an attempted break in. Enquiries are ongoing.