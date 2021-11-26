Midlothian groups join 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence

Stock shot of domestic abuse, played by actors. Photo by John Devlin.

The theme for this year’s campaign is “Orange the world: End violence against women now!”

During 16 Days, Police Scotland will be working in partnership with Women’s Aid, Citizen’s Advice, Rape Crisis, Sacro, Neighbourhood Watch, Midlothian Council, Network Rail, Scot Rail, and White Ribbon Scotland, carrying out a number of pop up events throughout Midlothian. Please refer to the Police Scotland Midlothian Facebook page for dates.

Detective Inspector Susan Balfour of the Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: "In this the 30th year of the campaign let’s continue our efforts to work together to tackle violence against women and girls, not just for the 16 days of the campaign, but for 365 days of the year.

"These continue to be challenging times for everyone with people working from home, families experiencing financial pressures, self- isolating as a result of Covid or feeling isolated for a variety of reasons.

“Please be assured that domestic abuse and all violence against women continues to be a priority for Police Scotland. We are committed to providing a professional, sensitive and consistent service to all survivors of domestic abuse and gender-based violence.

"Violence and abuse has a devastating impact on all, including children and will never be tolerated.”

A spokesperson for Penicuik Citizen's Advice said: "Our advisers are not trained in abuse counselling, but we can help you with things like housing, debt or benefits issues that will help you live independently from your abuser. We can also put you in touch with specialist lawyers and abuse support services.

"You can contact us free on 0800 0327077, email [email protected] or go to www.citizensadvice.org.uk/scotland/law-and-courts/gender-violence1/help-for-domestic-abuse-s/.