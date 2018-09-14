Midlothian police make arrests

Police have charged two men after officers stopped a car in Penicuik yesterday afternoon (Thursday, September 13).

The Audi had been allegedly stolen during a housebreaking in Loanhead the previous night. The charges also relate to a theft from a petrol station and further thefts in the Loanhead and Dalkeith area.

The men, aged 23 and 41, are expected to appear before Edinburgh Sheriff Court today (Friday, September 14).

PC Declan Hogg of the Community Investigation Unit, said: “We have seen a number of housebreakings in the Loanhead and Dalkeith areas over the last two weeks, and I am pleased to say that suspects are being put before the courts in relation to these latest incidents.

“In this case we have recovered a number of items and are carrying out inquiries in order to establish if they may be stolen and if so, to locate their owners.

“I would urge people in Loanhead and the Dalkeith area to be vigilant and please report any suspicious vehicles or persons to police immediately on 101 or 999 if a crime is in progress.”