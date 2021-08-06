Midlothian police seize large quantity of tables from Gorebridge property
On Sunday, July 18, funded Midlothian Community Action Team (MCAT) officers executed a warrant at a property in Gorebridge.
A large quantity of tablets were seized and t he occupier was arrested.
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal once the laboratory results are concluded.
PI Robertson said: “Removing illegal substances from our communities remains a priority for us.
“I would encourage anyone who has information on the use or sale of illegal substances to contact us. ”
If you can assist, call 101, or complete an online ‘Contact Us’ form on the Police Scotland website. You can also report information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .