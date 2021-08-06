Midlothian police seize large quantity of tablets from Gorebridge property
On Sunday, July 18, funded Midlothian Community Action Team (MCAT) officers executed a warrant at a property in Gorebridge.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 6:00 am
Updated
Friday, 6th August 2021, 11:33 pm
A large quantity of tablets were seized and the occupier was arrested.
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal once the laboratory results are concluded.
PI Robertson said: “Removing illegal substances from our communities remains a priority for us.
“I would encourage anyone who has information on the use or sale of illegal substances to contact us.”
If you can assist, call 101, or complete an online ‘Contact Us’ form on the Police Scotland website. You can also report information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 .