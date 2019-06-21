Midlothian’s crime call roundup sees a variety of offences

Midlothian’s finest have had a busy week as a 42-year-old male was charged with road traffic offences, including no insurance after being stopped by officers on patrol in the Cuiken Terrace area of Penicuik. The vehicle was seized.

Around midnight on Thursday, June 13 officers on patrol noted a smell of cannabis coming from a vehicle parked in the Rullion Road area of Penicuik. A 17-year-old male was subsequently issued with a warning after being found in possession of cannabis.

In Loanhead, a cabinet within Pets at Home, Straiton was broken into and a number of items stolen. A male, described as 5’9, with dark hair and clothing is being sought.

A 41-year-old female was cautioned and charged in connection with shopliftings that occurred at Asda. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

In Bonnyrigg, on Friday,June 14, a number of cars in Dobbies Road were damaged. Three female youths, are reported to have been involved.

Around 1.30am on June 15 a house was broken into at Scollon Avenue. Two males, one was described as 6’, skinny build, wearing dark clothing, the other also wearing dark clothing were disturbed and left where they entered a vehicle described as possibly being a small silver or grey Audi.

Again on June 15 police attended a report of an assault in Eskdale Drive. A 35-year-old female was arrested and held in custody. A 28-year-old female was also arrested later and held in custody.