Midlothian west crimebeat

You weekly crimebeat round-up from the west side of Midlothian, for crimes reported August 13 -20.

Penicuik

At around 11pm on August 16 at Auchendinny Road a female was charged after being reported to have overtaken a cyclist and not leaving sufficient space.

At 7.30am on August 19 at Armine Place a taxi driver reported that a female failed to pay for a far. Police enquiries are ongoing.

Loanhead

Overnight August 12/ 13 unknown persons attempted to gain entry to a property at Lockhart Terrace, Roslin.

Around 5.30pm on August 13 two females were issued recordable police warnings after causing a disturbance at Polton Road West.

Overnight August 13/14 an attempt was made to break-in to a premises at Pentland Industrial Estate.

At 6.30pm on August 15 a man stole a quantity of alcohol from Scotmid, Clerk Street.

Overnight August 15/16 the sensory garden at Loanhead Community Learning Centre, Mayburn Road was damaged.

At 9pm on August 15 a 47 year old man was traced driving a vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol at Straiton Road and has been charged accordingly.

Throughout the week numerous reports of theft shoplifting were made by various premises in Straiton Retail Park.

Bonnyrigg

On August 13 police executed drugs warrant at an address on Rose Gardens. Drugs and drugs paraphernalia recovered and a 22 year old man was charged and reported to Procurator Fiscal.

Between 9am and 3pm on August 16 a number of items were stolen from a garden at Eldindean Road.

Between August 17 and 18 the window on a premises at High Street, Lasswade was smashed.

On August 18 on two separate occasions quantities of alcohol were stolen from the Co-op. Three youths were subsequently traced and charged.