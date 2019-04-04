Missing Mayfield man Ross Taylor: Police release CCTV

Police in Midlothian are issuing a further appeal in order to trace missing Mayfield man Ross Taylor following a positive sighting in the Pathhead area.

Following a media appeal yesterday (Wednesday, March 3), a member of the public has come forward with a positive sighting of 30-year-old Ross in Crichton Road, Pathhead.

A man matching Ross’ description was captured on CCTV around 1pm on Sunday, March 31, walking southwards along Crichton Road (the B6367) towards and passing Tynewater Primary School.

Following this development officers are now concentrating their search efforts in the Pathhead area and are appealing for the public’s help in order to trace Ross’ next movements.

Police would ask anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage from around 1pm on Sunday, March 31, from the Crichton Road area to contact police.

Ross is described as white man with a slim build. He is around 5ft 9ins in height with short light brown hair.

Ross Taylor, aged 30, was last seen at his home in the Mayfield area around noon on Sunday, March 31.

He was last seen wearing grey jeans, a black jumper and blue Converse trainers.

Officers have conducted an extensive search to trace Ross. Several specialist resources have been deployed in Mayfield area, including police dogs and the Police Scotland helicopter. Searches were also conducted by Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue.

Chief Inspector Arron Clinkscales, Area Commander for Midlothian, said: “I would like to thank the public for their response to our media appeal. This has led to us discovering a new positive sighting of Ross.

“I would also like to pay tribute to Ross’ family for the dignity and bravery they have shown throughout this period.

Laura D'Arcy and son Lewis (6 Months), the partner of missing man Ross Taylor, spoke to media at Dalkeith Police Station.

“We are now focusing our efforts on the Pathhead area and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area on Sunday afternoon to review any private CCTV and dashcam footage.

“Please also search your memory and think if you saw anyone matching Ross’ description. If you did please get in touch with us at your earliest convenience.

“That piece of information may be vital and may be what leads us to tracing Ross.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2570 of March 31.