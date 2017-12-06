More heartbreak for Shaun’s family

A heartbreaking bid by the parents of tragic footballer Shaun Woodburn to have his killer’s sentence increased has been rejected by prosecutors.

Mum Denise Syme broke the news on Facebook that the four-year term handed to the teen killer will stand, despite more than 66,000 people signing a petition.

Last night, thanking all those who backed them, Denise said: “#justiceforshaun – I just want to let all my friends and all the people that signed the petition know that we have not been granted the appeal for Shaun’s killer’s sentence to be lengthened. We have now the ­agonising wait to find out if the killer’s appeal against his conviction will be granted. Life is so unfair and unjust we are all broken.”

She added: “But he ... the killer will be smiling tonight.”

Dad Kevin Woodburn also tweeted: “I thank all of you that have signed our petition and we are trly grateful to u all. However WE WILL NOT STOP, our fight continues. more to follow soon #justicefor Shaun.”

Shaun’s attacker – who is now 17, but cannot be named for legal reasons – was sentenced for the Bonnyrigg Rose footballer’s culpable homicide last month. He was convicted of the killing after a court heard how he had punched Shaun in the head and caused him to fall to the ground outside Gladstone’s Bar in Leith on December 31. He has lodged notice of his intention to appeal for a lower sentence.

The Crown Office said: “The Crown can proceed with an appeal that the sentence is unduly lenient only where the relevant test is met, namely whether the sentence falls outside the range of sentences that a judge applying his or her mind to all of the relevant factors could reasonably have considered appropriate.

“In this case, Crown Counsel have concluded that the test for an appeal has not been met and accordingly have decided there will be no appeal against the sentence.”