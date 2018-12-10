Newtongrange drugs discovery

Police in Midlothian have recovered around £35,000 worth of Class B drugs following enforcement activity in Newtongrange.

On Friday 7th December officers from the Midlothian Community Investigation Unit and Community Action Team executed searches of two properties in Wester Suttieslea Grove and Eighth Street in the village, where around 3.5kg of amphetamine was seized.

Various mountain bikes, component parts and two off-road motorcycles were also removed from the addresses and are now subject to further inquiry.

Officers are continuing with their investigation to identify those responsible for the possession of the drugs and other items recovered.

Constable Jordan Stevenson from the Community Investigation Unit said: “This is a significant recovery of harmful drugs, which will now be disposed of, rather than causing untold damage within our communities.

“The Community Investigation Unit and Community Action Team continue to conduct proactive enforcement activity into a range of offences affecting the communities of Midlothian and those with information relating to ongoing criminal activity can contact us via 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”