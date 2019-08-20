“No crime committed” in suspected Bonnyrigg abduction attempt

Police in Midlothian can confirm that inquiries have concluded in relation to a suspicious incident in Bonnyrigg.

Officers conducted an investigation following a report that the driver of a car approached two young girls, who were together in Saw Mill Gardens, at around 9pm on Sunday, August 4.

As a result of the work undertaken by local officers, it has now been established that no crime has been committed and no further police action is required.

The public are advised to always report any concerns they have in relation to suspicious activity so that an appropriate investigation can be carried out.