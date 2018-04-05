Nursery break-in

Police are appealing for witnesses after the Happy Days Nursery, Eskbank was broken into last weekend.

The premises were secured on Friday, March 30 and the break-in was discovered on the morning of Monday, April 2. The persons responsible stole computers from within that are used by the staff everyday with the children.

If you have any information please contact police using the 101 system and quote incident number 0803 of 02/04/2018 or alternatively the anonymous Crimestoppers line on 0800 555 111.