Off-road motorcycle stolen from Nine Mile Burn farm

Police Scotland

Sometime between 10pm on Tuesday, October 12, and 6am on Wednesday, October 13, a red Honda CR 250 off-road motorcycle, which has the side casing stamped with 'Boysen Racing' was stolen from a unit at farm premises in the Nine Mile Burn area of Penicuik.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area or surrounding areas, around these times, or has information regarding the crime or the stolen motorcycle is urged to contact police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 2849, October 13, 2021.