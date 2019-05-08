One arrested in organised crime busts at Bonnyrigg industrial estate and Musselburgh house

Police Scotland have confirmed that one man has been arrested following searches at a property on a Bonnyrigg industrial estate and a house in Musselburgh.

As reported earlier, eyewitness had seen numerous armed police at Poltonhall industrial estate and had locked down the surrounding area.

Police have now confirmed that a house in Pinkie Drive in Musselburgh was also raided as part of the investigation into organised crime.

It is the second time in six months the industrial estate has been raided by police.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police Scotland executed search warrants at a home in Pinkie Drive, Musselburgh and at the Polton Hall Industrial Estate in Midlothian on Tuesday 7th May as part of an ongoing organised crime investigation.

“Local officers were supported by specialist resources and one man has been arrested.

“Inquiries at both addresses are continuing.”