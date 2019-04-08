Penicuik man jailed for domestic abuse

A man who assaulted a woman over an 11-year-period has today been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

John McAdam (53) from Penicuik, subjected the victim to a series of domestic assaults between 2006 and 2017 in the Midlothian and Scottish Borders area.

John McAdam.

He pled guilty and was convicted on Monday, March 11, at Edinburgh Sheriff Court, and was subsequently sentenced there today (Monday, April 8).

McAdam became the subject of investigation by Lothians and Scottish Borders’ Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit after the victim came forward to report the crimes in April 2017.

As a result of these inquiries, McAdam was arrested and charged in November 2017.

Detective Inspector Keith MacKay of Lothians and Scottish Borders’ Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said: “McAdam subjected the victim to both physical and emotional abuse over an 11-year-period.

“Thanks to the bravery of the victim in reporting these crimes, McAdam will now serve a custodial sentence and will no longer be a risk to other woman.

“Police Scotland is committed to tackling domestic abuse and associated violent offences and we continue to work alongside our partners at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to bring offenders to justice.

“Our message remains the same - do not accept domestic abuse. We take all reports seriously and officers will thoroughly investigate every case.

“If you are concerned that you or someone you know may be the victim of domestic abuse, please contact police on 101 or in an emergency 999.”