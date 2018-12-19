Penicuik store break-in and theft

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a break-in and theft from a business in Penicuik.

The incident happened around 12.30am on Saturday, December 15 at the B & M Bargains store in Kentigern Mall, Penicuik.

After entry was forced to the premises, a large quantity of alcohol including vodka, gin, whisky, port, wine and Jaegermeister were stolen from within.

The total value of the stolen items is around £850 and inquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

Detective Constable Bruce Dodds from Dalkeith CID said: “There is a possibility that the thieves have targeted alcohol so as to sell it on to members of the public.

“As such, we would ask that anyone who is approached by individuals looking to off-load alcohol do not purchase anything and contact police.

“In addition, if you have any further information that can help us trace the culprits, or that may be of interest to this investigation then please also come forward.”

Those with information can contact Dalkeith CID via 101 and quote incident number 475 of the 15th December. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.