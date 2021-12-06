Pentland Hills triple killer takes secret of buried Army payroll to the grave

The RBS on John Street in Penicuik where the cash was collected.

Walker was released from maximum security to a care home after suffering an incapacitating stroke in 2011.

On January 17, 1985, retired Major David Cunningham (56), Staff Sergeant Terence Hosker (39) of the Royal Army Pay Corps, and Private JohnThomson (25) of the Kings Own Scottish Borderers picked up the payroll from the RBS in Penicuik to take to Glencorse Barracks.

Walker, then a 30-year-old corporal in the Royal Scots, flagged down their Land Rover and asked for a lift back to barracks. Earlier, he had signed out a sub-machine gun from the armoury which he pulled on the trio and ordered them to drive into the nearby Pentland Hills.

Sgt Hosker bravely tried to tackle Walker but was fatally shot in the head and chest.

After ordering Pte Thomson to drive along a quiet track to Flotterstone Reservoir, he shot Major Cunningham through the head.

Thomson was then forced to unload the bodies of his colleagues before being shot himself in the head and arm.

The payroll cash was never recovered and Walker – who was quickly identified as the prime suspect – went on the run before being captured three days later.

When questioned Walker blamed the murders on trauma from past military experiences. However, it soon emerged that he owed £2,000 on a car repair bill and was about to take delivery of a new one worth £8,500, and was motivated purely by money. He was also overdrawn at the bank and had tried to borrow money from fellow soldiers.

Walker denied his guilt but was convicted by a jury and ordered to serve a minimum 30 years before applying for parole, at the time Scotland’s longest sentence. He was subsequently handed another nine years for his role in the 1986 Peterhead Prison siege and riot.