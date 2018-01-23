Police appeal following artwork theft

Police Scotland are appealing for information following the theft of artwork from Midlothian.

The theft took place between October 17 and 19, 2017 at an address in the Eskbank area of Dalkeith.

Painting of fishes is by artist Gordon Mitchell entitled "The Maverick." It measures 36" x 40"

Those responsible gained access to the property and stole two high-value paintings.

Both paintings are original pieces by Scottish artists that are forensically marked.

Officers are asking anyone with information to come forward to help with their inquiries.

Constable Emily Dalgetty from Musselburgh Police Station said: “These pieces of art have huge sentimental value to the owner and we are keen to trace those responsible for their theft.

Painting of the lady is by artist John Bellany entitled "Lady with the skate." It measures 24" x 30"

“I would ask anyone who has seen, or been offered these paintings, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Equally anyone with knowledge on their current whereabouts is asked to contact officers immediately.”

Those with information are asked to contact Musselburgh Police Station via 101, quoting incident number 712 of 12 January. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.