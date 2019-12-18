Police appeal following Mayfield robbery

Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in the Mayfield area yesterday evening.

The incident happened around 7.55pm on Tuesday, December 17, in a woodland area near to Westhouses Road.

A 34-year-old man was walking his dog, when he was grabbed from behind and threatened with a weapon. The suspect stole a mid two-figure sum of cash and a watch, before the victim ran from the area.

The suspect is described as being a man, approximately 6ft tall, with an older-sounding raspy voice and a local accent. He was wearing black cotton gloves and smelled strongly of alcohol.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Detective Inspector Ben Leathes, from Dalkeith CID, said: “We are asking for anyone who was in this area of Mayfield at the time and saw anything suspicious to come forward, as well as anyone with further information which may help us in our enquiries.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3379 of 17 December. Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.