Police appeal for witnesses following serious road crash in Gorebridge

At about 9.30pm, a 38-year-old man was on Powdermill Brae when he was struck by a silver coloured BMW. Emergency services attended and the man was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to be treated for serious injuries. The driver of the BMW stopped and is assisting police.

Sergeant Steve Livesey said: “This man has sustained life changing injuries, and we are trying to establish exactly what happened.

"We have already spoken to a number of people but would appeal for any witnesses who have not already spoken to officers to come forward.”

Anyone with any information should contact Police via 101, quoting incident number 4073 of Friday, August 27.

Sgt Livesey added: “Think back, did you see the pedestrian in the area before the collision? He was wearing a dark blue coloured zipped jacket, brown chinos and black shoes.