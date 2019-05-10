Police community surgeries planned for Bonnyrigg

Police Scotland has organised a number of open events in Bonnyrigg over the next few weeks.

Community officers Constables Cassidy and Findlay will be holding open surgeries at the following times, dates and locations: Monday, May 13, Lasswade Centre, 6pm – 8pm; Thursday, May 30, Bonnyrigg Toll (Polton Street), noon – 2pm; Thursday, June 20, Pitcairn Centre, 10am - noon.

Both officers will be offering crime prevention and safety advice as well as being available to discuss specific problems and issues in the area with the public.

The surgeries will be open on a drop-in basis and members of the public are being encouraged to go along and have a chat about community concerns.