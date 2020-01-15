Police hunt man who tried to steal woman’s handbag in Gorebridge

A woman about to board a bus had her handbag almost snatched from her by an attempted robber in Gorebridge.

Police are hunting the man, described as white and around 5ft 7in tall, and are appealing for any witnesses following the incident.

The 51-year-old woman was about to board a bus opposite the Scotmid on Hunterfield Road in the town last Saturday (January 11) when the man tried to steal her bag at around 6pm.

The suspect, described as being in his 20s and with a slim build, was wearing a dark hooded top with the hood up, a dark scarf, dark bottoms and dark trainers.

Constable Jason McFarlane, based at Dalkeith Police Station, said: “I’m appealing to anyone who witnessed this incident or saw a man matching this description acting suspiciously shortly before or afterwards to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2892 of 11 January or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.