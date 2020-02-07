Police issue an urgent plea for local assistance in missing person case

Police Scotland have issued an urgent appeal as they continue searching for a missing Penicuik woman.

They are currently trying to trace Angela Gibson, reported missing on Wednesday, February 5. Angela is 39 years old and described as 5ft 4” tall, she has fair/blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a long pink jacket with fur around the hood, black leggings and brown boots.

If you have any information on Angela’s whereabouts please contact 101 quoting incident number 3797 of 05/02/2020.