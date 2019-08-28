Police release image following assault at Dalkeith music festival

Police in Midlothian have released images of a man they wish to speak to as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries in relation to an assault.

The incident occurred at around 11pm on Saturday, June 15 at a music festival in Dalkeith Country Park.

The man in the images is described as white, aged in his 30s, around 6ft to 6ft 5ins tall, with fair-coloured hair. He was wearing a light coloured denim shirt over a white t-shirt which had red marking on and denim shorts.

Police Constable Gavin Donaldson from Dalkeith Police Station said: “As part of our enquiries we’re eager to trace the man pictured.

“I’d ask anyone who recognises him and can help us identify and trace him to contact officers as soon as possible.”

Those with information should contact Dalkeith Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 2783 of 16th June 2019. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.