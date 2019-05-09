Poltonhall police raid latest: Arrested man now charged

A man has been arrested and charged following proactive enforcement activity in East Lothian and Midlothian.

On May 8, search warrants were executed at a home in Pinkie Drive, Musselburgh, and at the Poltonhall Industrial Estate as part of an serious and organised crime investigation.

As a result, an air weapon was seized along with a number of other items, which are subject to further inquiry at this time.

The 49-year-old will appear in court at a later date charged with an offence under the Firearms and Air Weapons Licensing (Scotland) Act 2015.

Yesterday (Wednesday), police locked down the Bonnyrigg industrial estate while they carried out an investigation there.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Batten from Lothians and Scottish Borders CID said: “The operation that took place Wednesday was the culmination of protracted intelligence and evidence gathering activity and resulted in various items being seized that will continue to be analysed as part of this inquiry.

“We are committed to tackling organised crime in all its forms and any information we obtain, whether it’s from the public, or through our own methods, will always be appropriately acted upon to bring organised crime offenders to justice.

“If you would like to report ongoing criminal activity in your area then you can do so by contacting us via 101, or by making an anonymous report to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”