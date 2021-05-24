Public confidence increases in police

Police were delighted to receive a positive response from the public

In total, 58 per cent of those who took the Your Police Survey for 2020-21, said they had confidence in the police.

This is up from the 45 per cent who expressed their confidence in policing during the 2019-20 survey.

Nationally, the public confidence rating was 57 per cent and 84 per cent of respondents who took part said they also felt safe in the area they lived.

Chief Superintendent John McKenzie, Divisional Commander for the Lothians and Scottish Borders said: “It is very heartening to see such a significant rise in policing confidence, particularly given the challenges we have faced alongside our communities as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While the past 14 months have seen some unprecedented changes to the way we have had to carry out our policing duties, I am delighted it has been met with such a positive response from the public.

“Thanks to all of those who took part in the survey and I want to assure you all that we are going to keep working hard to enhance public confidence in policing further.”

“The ‘Your Police’ survey is the largest of its kind in the UK, with results reviewed on a weekly basis to respond to emerging issues and shape approaches to policing at a national and local level.