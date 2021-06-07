Rise in sexual offence detection rates within Lothians and Scotish Borders

Stock picture Michael Gillen.

Police Scotland has released its Q4 Management of Information data for March 2020 – April 2021, which shows that solvency for overall sexual offences has increased by almost five percentage points, compared to the previous year. There has been a rise of 72 sexual crimes, however recorded rapes and attempted rapes have fallen from 228 to 182.

The past 12 months have seen the country subject to Covid lockdown restrictions and during this time 803 fewer crimes were reported.

There has been a rise in domestic abuse offences, with crimes against women rising from 67 to 108. One further domestic crime against a man has also been recorded. Recorded violent crime remains consistent locally, however, murders have fallen from three to one.

Within the Lothians and Scottish Borders, there has been a 35 per cent increase in bail offences and this is attributed to the division’s intelligence-led approach to pursuing repeat offenders.

Road safety and casualty reduction remains a priority for the division and the number is down from 758, to 443. This includes three fewer fatal collisions. Another local priority is tackling drug crime and this has resulted in an increase in drugs supply detections by 58 per cent.

Chief Superintendent John McKenzie, Divisional Commander for the Lothians and Scottish Borders, said: “Through our engagement with the public, tackling drug crime, addressing repeat offending and reducing violence were identified as some of our top priorities.

“Despite the challenges of the past year we are addressing these issues and the reduction in crime numbers, along with rising detection rate is encouraging.

"However, I recognise that this data reflects a period where lockdown restrictions were in place.

“I am very proud that our efforts have resulted in a rise in public confidence in policing that was highlighted in the Your Police survey.