Road traffic collision victim named

Police in Midlothian can confirm the name of a 53-year-old woman who died following a fatal road traffic collision on Old Dalkeith Road, near King’s Gate, Dalkeith earlier this week.

Sharon Baines of Dalkeith died when she was involved in a collision with a Ford Fiesta around 7.05am on Tuesday, December 12.

She was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment, however she sadly passed away later that day.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Mrs Baines’ family said: “Sharon went out for a run as she did every morning. She never came home, as she was terribly taken from us.

“She was a feisty, beautiful mum for whom family was more important than anything. Her two children and husband are devastated that she is no longer here.”

Old Dalkeith Road was closed in both directions at the Sheriffhall roundabout and the roundabout at Lugton Brae until 10.40am while investigations were conducted at the scene.

Inquiries are currently ongoing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Police Sergeant Gary Taylor of Lothians and Scottish Borders’ Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with Sharon’s family as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing. I’m appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or has any other information that can help with our investigation, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland’s Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting incident number 0405 of 12th December.