Series of thefts from vehicles

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of thefts from vehicles in the Bonnyrigg area.

The incidents took place overnight between Monday and Tuesday (January 22/23) at Cherry Road, Burnbrae View, Gordon Avenue, Saw Mill Gardens, Dalhousie Drive, Almond Crescent, Dalhousie Avenue West, Bonnyrigg.And overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday (January 23/24) at Saw Mill Medway Bonnyrigg, where vehicles were entered and items including tools and electronic equipment stolen.

“Sergeant Michele Lindsay from Penicuik Police Station said: “Our enquiries continue and I would encourage anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious behaviour in any of the areas detailed, or has any information that could assist to come forward. If you have CCTV could I ask that it is checked and any suspicious activity reported to police.

“Thieves are opportunistic and I would encourage people to remain vigilant. Always ensure that your vehicle is secured, locking all doors, when left unattended and report any suspicious activity to police.

“Further advice and information on securing your car can be found on our website at www.scotland.police.uk/keep-safe/home-and-personal-property.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0401 23rd January 2018, or contact the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.