Serious assault in Penicuik town centre

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning following a serious assault outside a Penicuik hotel.

An area around the Royal Hotel was taped off this morning with police still in attendance.

Police tape and car outside Royal Hotel Penicuik this morning. Photo by Cat Thomson.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Midlothian are investigating a serious assault on a 36-year-old man in Penicuik.

“The incident happened around 2am on Monday, September 3 in the High Street area of the town. The victim was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious head injuries.

“Police are following a positive line of enquiry.”