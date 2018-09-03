Serious assault in Penicuik town centre

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital in the early hours of this morning following a serious assault outside a Penicuik hotel.
An area around the Royal Hotel was taped off this morning with police still in attendance.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Midlothian are investigating a serious assault on a 36-year-old man in Penicuik.
“The incident happened around 2am on Monday, September 3 in the High Street area of the town. The victim was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with serious head injuries.
“Police are following a positive line of enquiry.”