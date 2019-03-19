Police in Midlothian are appealing for witnesses following a serious sexual assault in Dalkeith.

The incident happened sometime between 1.45 and 2.45am last Saturday (March 16) at the car park area of the old Dalkeith High School on Newmills Road.

A 24-year-old woman had been out with friends the previous evening and was returning home when a man approached her on Newmills Road and began to engage her in conversation.

A short time later the victim was pushed into bushes at the car park before being attacked.

The suspect is described as being white, between 5ft 9ins and 6ft tall wearing dark clothing, a dark hooded top and white trainers.

Following the assault, he made off into the wasteland which runs between Allan Terrace and the River South Esk.

Anyone who can help identify this individual is asked to come forward.

Detective Inspector Keith MacKay from the Public Protection Unit (PPU) in Dalkeith said: “This is a very serious attack on a young woman, which has left her deeply distressed and we are doing everything we can to provide her with all the necessary support she requires at this time.

“Despite the time that this incident took place, there were potentially a number of local residents either still awake within their properties or travelling in the area. I’d ask any of these individuals who believes they can assist our inquiries to contact police immediately.

“In particular, any motorists who were in the Newmills Road area during the early hours of Saturday morning and who may have dash-cam footage that captured the attack, or provides us with a more detailed description of the suspect, should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the PPU in Dalkeith via 101 and quote incident number 517 of the 16th March. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.